Please Pay Up Your Loans – MASLOC ‘Begs’ Politicians, Journalists

Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Stephen Amoah

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) is chasing defaulters in the country’s legislature to settle loans they took from several years ago.

Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Amoah said Politicians, Journalist have failed to redeem the facilities they received, a situation he said undermining the purpose of the government’s microfinance programmes implementation.

Some of the facilities, he mentioned date back as far as 2007. According to him, some of the defaulters also include celebrities in the entertainment industry some of whom they are unable to trace due to a poor addressing system.

“I’ll use your medium to plead with them, they are all opinion leaders, they should make sure that they set very good examples and make sure that the loans are paid,” Mr. Amoah pleaded in an interview monitored by thepressradio.com on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

“We want the country to develop, we want potable water, we want quality school for our children and family, good roads, health facilities and many more from the government, the loan you have taken is for the government how can all these demand be provided without paying the money. This is not fair,” he stated.

MASLOC is the microfinance apex body responsible for implementing the government’s microfinance programmes targeted at reducing poverty.

It has been providing micro and small loans for start-ups and small businesses with fast, easy and accessible microcredit and small loans to grow and expand their businesses as well as to enhance job and wealth creation.

However, a major challenge the Centre has been facing is the failure of loan beneficiaries to redeem the facilities they take.

The CEO said efforts are being made to improve on their collections so they would be in a good position to offer support for persons who need their service.