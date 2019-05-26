AU Commemoration Day: A Continent in Perspective

Opoku Prince Aduenni

This day present us the opportunity to celebrate the new Africa looking back into history. There is the feeling of a strong sense of belonging this day. A pride of attachment to the African home where hospitality is brewed.

The historical journey of the Continent has been long. The path of division, slavery, civil war, border dispute inter alia have featured in the making of the Continent we know now.

Clearly, there is a story to project behind our history. Years down memory lane, we still uphold the selfless sacrifices of our forefathers.

Indeed the Continent remains grateful to freedom fighters, opinion leaders, activists, traditional leaders, missionaries, educated elites, journalist and writers whose influence lighted a torch on the land.

Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah and his colleagues, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso, Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya among others earned their admiration out of their contribution.

In South Africa for instance, since the end of apartheid in 1994, the ANC has dominated the politics of the South African country significantly due to the contribution of Nelson Mandela. These are the things we see in the African mirror.

However, the modern Continent needs to wake up. Regional and Continental leaders must realize the current state which is not much to be desired and the challenge looking on.

Africa has more to do in human development and livelihood. In this commemoration, we must pursue Continental reforms to open a new generation of economic empowerment and prosperity. Further, there is the need to arrest growing poverty of the masses and the affluence of few.

Importantly, we need leadership to win an African future. A desired future of development and growth. Inter alia abuse of office and public trust by by some have come with huge social cost.

The Continent today is faced with climate change, threat of security, economic underdevelopment, increasing refugees situation and corruption. Nigeria, Burkina Faso, and others have come under recent security threat. We, therefore, need Continental action to reduce global temperature, control corruption and enhance security.

In the area of trade, the Continental free trade agreement signed in Kigali, Rwanda is a great achievement that must be enforced. It gives us the opportunity to widen our market and enhance movement of goods. The agreement presents possible volumes of intra trade.

A new great Africa awaits us but depends on present commitment. This should be the goal while we celebrate the Continent.

Stand tall

Opoku Prince Aduenni

[email protected]