Abubakar Salifu Aka Oti Abu, Oti Regional Organiser Says Thank You.

"Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure...than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat" Theodore Roosevelt

Exactly a week ago, the New Patriotic Party of the Oti Region witnessed its maiden Regional Delegates' Conference, amidst keenly contested elections where confidence was reposed in myself and other candidates by revered delegates to fill positions that became vacant in the party as a result of the recent regional reorganization.

Indeed, I had earlier expressed my appreciation to you for the honour done me. However, after a week of sober reflection and introspection of events, that led to the climax of our campaign, I am again extremely touched by your level of commitment as delegates to my cause of setting the pace in the newly created region, Oti Region, and wish to re-dedicate the victory to you and all persons who had faith and invested in my vision.

I must admit, that even though the victory was envisaged before the election, the overwhelming endorsement you gave me continues to whip me on to the shelf of humility.

Let me reiterate, that the election was not about Abubakar Salifu who members of the New Patriotic Party fraternity have succeeded in nick naming "Oti Abu." The election was about building a stronger Oti Region NPP that is hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted.

As the newly elected Oti Regional Organizer for NPP, I still believe in NPP and always will; and if you do, I want to encourage you to believe in this current administration and be convinced that the future we have collectively been waiting for is at hand.

We, therefore, owe it a responsibility as patriots to keep doing our part to build that better and stronger NPP we seek. I count my blessings every single day that I am NPP and I believe you do in that same spirit.

Once again I want to thank all delegates and supporters who voted and counted on me to win to continue to fight their course. What is important is that we must not lose sight of the vision we share together.

To my loyal supporters, friends and patriots across the length and breadth of Oti Region and beyond, let us continue to remind ourselves that there is a greater task ahead of us and selflessly work toward achieving the ultimate goal of maintaining power in 2020 election.

Thank you and may Allah bless you.

Abubakar Salifu aka Oti Abu

0244258126

Oti Regional Organizer (NPP)