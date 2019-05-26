Adwoa Safo Join Muslims To Pray

Sara Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya in the orange attire

The Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency and Deputy Majority Leader, Sara Adwoa Safo joined the Muslim Ummah on Friday, May 24, 2019, for Jummah in her constituency in order to fraternize with the people of the Muslim faith this Ramadan fast period.

She did this together with the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Janet Tulasi Mensah. After the prayers, they presented the Muslim Group with their annual Ramadan gifts for them to use during this season of fasting and prayers.

The MP made this known in a statement she wrote on her page.

Below is her full statement:

Yesterday, which happened to be the 19th Day of Ramadan, together with the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, we joined the Muslim Ummah for Jummah and presented their annual Ramadan Gifts to them.

We visited the Dome Central Mosque, Taifa Mosque and the Kwabenya Mosque where we presented Bags of Rice, Bags of Sugar, Boxes of Teabags and several cartons of Milo and Milk.

I enjoined the Muslim Ummah to continually observe the Ramadan with piety and asked for their prayers for the President, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and all appointees of Government.

The Constituency Chairman, Mr Robert Osei Bonsu, Nasara Coordinator, Ibrahim Seidu, Constituency Executives and Members were around to lend their support.

We continually wish our Muslim Brothers and Sisters, Ramadan Kareem!!!

Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo (Dome-Kwabenyah MP)