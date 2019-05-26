Ursula Owusu Gives Out “Work, Pay N Own” Taxis To Constituents

Ablekuma West MP, Ursula Owusu handing over car documents to a beneficiary of the taxi scheme

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Hon Ursula Owusu Ekuful has instituted a scheme to empower her constituents economically by providing them with saloon cars to be used as taxi cabs.

The MP who also doubles as the Minister for Communications launched the work, pay and own taxi scheme on Friday, May 24, 2019 in her constituency as her way of addressing the youth unemployment situation in her constituency.

“I launched a work, pay and own taxi scheme in the Ablekuma West constituency yesterday, Friday May 24. The move is aimed at empowering the unemployed in my constituency economically and it kick started with 10 taxis on flexible payment terms,” he wrote in a statement,

According to her, since all the skill levels of the youth in her constituency are not the same, she is trying to create multiple sources of opportunities to satisfy both skilled and unskilled people with this initiative and others that will follow.

“The scheme will go a long way to provide employment to the otherwise unemployed youth in my constituency. Not everybody has the skills for white colour jobs and so we need to look at how we can also empower the various kinds of young people in the constituency with employable skills,” she said.

She urged the beneficiaries of the taxi scheme to make good of the opportunity given them and make sure they honour the terms of the agreement in order to make it easy for others to also benefit.

“I urged the drivers to uphold the terms and conditions of the scheme to ensure its success and expansion for others to also benefit,” Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful advised.