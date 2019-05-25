Alhaji Imoro Seidu Elected As NDC Savanna Regional Chairman

Alhaji Imoro Seidu, a businessman based in the Sawla-Tuna- Kalba Constituency and the immediate past chairman of the constituency has been elected as the Savanna Regional chairman.

He polled 170 of the total votes cast to beat his two contenders Alhaji Jamani Issahaku and Mr Kofi Iddi who pulled 37 and 11votes respectively.

A total of about 233 delegates including former government appointees across the 7 constituencies in the Savanna Region converged at the regional capital of Damongo for the elections.

Mr Kobby Barlon, a deputy organiser of the party represented the national executives and urged all party members to work very hard towards securing victory for John Dramani Mahama in the Savanna Region since the region is his place of birth.

Chief Doliwura, a sub-chief in the Gonjaland traditional area donated one thousand dollars to the infant region to open a dollar account for the infant region since members of the party from the region in abroad will need an account to contribute to ran party activities in the region.

Members of Parliament across the seven constituencies in the region with the exception of Salaga South also donated an amount Two Thousand Ghana cedis for the opening of a cedi account that will enable members of the party to also contribute towards the party activities in the region.

Below is the full list of the executives who were elected in the contest:

CHAIRMAN

1. Mr Kofi Iddi - 11

2. Alhaji Issahaku Jamani - 37

3. Alhaji Imoro Seidu - 170

4. Rejected

VICE CHAIRMAN

1. Alhaji Abubakari Abdulah - 87

2. Hon. Sammy Bavuug Wusah - 49

3. Alhaji Ibrahim Baba Zakaria - 84

4. Rejected

SECRETARY

Hon. Salisu Biawurbi

DEPUTY SECRETARY

1. Bahie Amos - 118

2. Viel Godsennor - 102

3. Rejected

ORGANIZER

1. Braimah Abdul-Rasheed - 106

2. Inusah Abdulai - 114

3. Rejected

DEPUTY ORGANIZER

1. Hon. Simon S. Belembe - 31

2. Asumah Mahama - 90

3. Muntala Tawfiq - 71

4. Zakaria Braimah Ewura (Ewura John) - 27

5. Rejected

TREASURER

Hon. Ali Bakari Kassim

DEPUTY TREASURER

1. Ibrahim Zakaria - 41

2. Mahama Janda Tanko - 62

3. Haruna Abdul-Aziz - 117 win

4. Rejected

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. Hajia Awudu Zenabu

DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. Hajia Masata Suraj Deen 2

2. Dawuni Zenabu 10 win

3. Hajia Asana Mahama 3

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Alhaji Inusah Mahama

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Bawa Mubarik 4

2. Yahaya Issahaku 7

3. John Naporo 2

4. Abubakari Mohammed 3

5. Hajia Salamatu S. Saaka 8 win

ZONGO CAUCASUS

1. Alhaji Sakibu Wakaso - 66

2. Mohammed Sulemama - 54

3. Ewuntomah Abdul-Mumin - 99 win

4. Rejected -

COMMUNICATION DIRECTOR

Malik Basintale

DEPUTY COMMUNICATION

R.A Jelil unopposed

Rejected.