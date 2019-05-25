3 Jailed For Receiving Stolen Items

Kwame Tuffour Amaniampong, unemployed was handed five years, whilst Ibrahim Nuhu, was also jailed three years and another Kwame Ampem, a one-year prison term.

They were found guilty of dishonestly receiving items stolen by a juvenile at the residence of Superintendent Asare Bediako, the Effiduase District Police Commander.

The juvenile, who was charged for causing damage and stealing was referred to the Effiduase juvenile court.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Richard Effah, told the court presided over by Yusif Osei Asibey that, on February this year, Superintendent Bediako after work went to his residence and detected that his room had been broken into and his Acer tablet valued at ¢1,500 and an amount of ¢8,000, missing.

He said the Commander reported the case to the Effiduase police and during investigations the juvenile was arrested in connection with the theft.

Inspector Effah said upon interrogation, the juvenile mentioned the names of the three convicts as those he gave the items and the cash to.

The three were arrested and in their cautioned statements admitted receiving the cash and the items from the juvenile.

---GNA