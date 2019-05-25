Ofosu Ampofo Urges TEIN Members To Avail Themselves To Their Branches

“Go back to your polling stations where you vote and identify yourself there so that you can be noticed.”

The embattled National Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has charged its members to register with their branches and work hard for the party to recapture power in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) at the Winneba Campus of the University of Education, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo tasked the TEIN members to identify themselves with their respective constituencies and make themselves available at their branches.

“You must identify yourself with your constituencies and work hard to bring the NDC to power in 2020,” the NDC chairman said.

According to him, the branch is the most important unit of the party structure adding that elections are won at the branch level thus the need to focus on the branches.

“If you sit here and you say I am doing a degree, or I am in the University and a member of TEIN and you leave it at that then you are building castles in the air,” Ofosu Ampofo said.

He pointed out that any student who has intentions of contesting for the position of Member of Parliament, District Chief Executive or a Minister of State must start from the branch level.

---citinewsroom