NALAG Holds Special Regional Delegate’s Conference In Techiman

The National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) Held its special Regional delegates Conference at the Techiman Municipal Assembly to elect Regional representative for Bono-East Region to champion the affairs of the Region at the National Council.

This is in line with preparation towards the up-coming 20th Bi-Annual Delegates Conference slated 12th to 15th June, 2019 at Sunyani in the Bono Region under the theme, “Ghana Beyond Aid-A Paradigm Shift.’’

Professor Ameyaw Akumfi chaired the programme and expressed his gratitude to members at the meeting adding that even though it was the maiden NALAG meeting for the region, the attendance was highly commendable.

In his remarks, the Regional Minister Hon. Kofi Amoahkohene who is also the MP for Atibubu/Amantin, welcome member to the first Regional delegates conference of Bono-East.

He expressed gratitude to President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for choosing him as the Regional Minister and assured members of his readiness to help develop the new region.

He called on all to put hands on deck to support in the development of the Region.

The National President of NALAG, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Anan-La who is also the Mayor for Tema Metropolitan Assembly, express his pleasure to be part of this meeting to elect a Regional representative for Bono-East Region.

He said NALAG as an association acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of members, and stress that’ No Assembly can operate without Assembly members.

He urges them to continue their support towards the Development of the Country.

Touching on the issue of Motorbikes he said delivery of the motorbikes to Assembly members is 95% achieved.

He further stated that the people in Brong-Ahafo Region generally before the creation of the two new regions have good hospitality by nature and needs to be recommended he concluded by wishing all candidates the best of lack.

At the end of the day, Issah Gariba from Atebubu/Amantin was unanimously endorse ‘’unopposed’’ to represent the Region at the National Council.

In his remarks,

The General Secretary of the Association Hon. Kokro Amankwah said, today is a day that Bono-East will not forget in their history because this is a fulfilment of the President's campaign promise made in 2016 and also a fulfilment of NALAG to have regional representatives all over that will champion the concerns of Members.

He said the new regions have come to stay and the need to elect new representative to be on the Council.

He added that the theme for this year Conference in Sunyani backs the president’s aim of ridding Ghana from loans and forging ahead to be self-dependant.