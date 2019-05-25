350 Ghana Holds Renewable Energy Workshop To Mark 'Friday For Climate' Campaign

A non-governmental organization, 350 Ghana on Friday, May 24, 2019, held a renewable energy workshop for young communicators at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) to mark the ‘Friday for Climate’ campaign.

The organization which is championing the use of renewable energy in Ghana, fighting the emission of Carbon, as well as other activities that tend to affect climate change as part of measures to educate the public organized the workshop to charge aspiring media men and women to help blow the whistle on the matter.

Today’s program forms part of activities to mark the Friday for Climate campaign which is being observed across the globe to educate citizens on the climate change issues and demand actions to be undertaken to address this challenge.

Speaking at the program, a leading member for 350 Ghana in charge of Afrika Vuka Digital training, Mr. Charles Wundengba explained that they decided to engage the young communicators in the hope that they will go out there and educate others on the need to protect the environment to battle climate change.

According to him, they believe the media is a powerful tool and the media can cause a positive change in that regard if they promote stories that throw more light on the need to make use of renewable energy as a country.

“They are writers. They are media men. They help to promote stories that come out. I believe in the media as there is a saying, the pen is mightier than the sword, whatever the media writes and whatever the media says it goes very far”.

“So we are hoping that after they have gotten the education, they could also help to educate other people through their writings, through their documentaries, through their stories, and any articles they might want to publish about renewable energy and climate change issues”, Mr. Wundengba noted.

The workshop was crowned with a march from GIJ through Ghana maritime authority, before finally convening in front of parliament house in an attempt to implore the government to act on its commitment to increase the use of renewable energy by 10% by 2030.