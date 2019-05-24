Bosome Freho MP Donates Gh¢120k Medical Items To Improve Healthcare

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosome Freho, Hon.Joyce Adwoa Ako Dei has donated medical equipment worth GH¢120,000 to the Bosome Freho District Health Directorate to improve quality healthcare delivery in the Constituency.

The equipment which were purchased from her share of the MPs Common Fund included 10 hospital beds, 2 delivery beds, 20 BP apparatus, 9 ambubag, 1 autoclave, 12 adult scale, 2 dressing set, 6 fetal Doppler, 1 blood mixer, 12 drop stand, 20 infant stand, 2 refrigerators.

Presenting the items, Hon. Adwoa Dei noted the enormous challenges facing the District including lack of logistics and drugs at the District Health Directorate during his familiarization visit last year hence the intervention.

She appealed to the staff to take good care of the items to serve the purpose for which they were donated.

“It is my hope that this equipment will go a long way to enhance quality health delivery in the district, and I want to urge you to make good use of the equipment," she posited.

The MP further appealed to the directorate to work hard to improve on their services as well as the working relationship with the people.

Hon Adwoa Ako Dei hinted that her outfit is doing all it can to ensure that the Bosome Freho health centre is upgraded to a district hospital in the come years.

Receiving the equipment, the District Director of Health for Bosome Freho, Mr Clement Nti Boateng expressed gratitude to the Hon. MP for her kind gesture.

He gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use and appealed to the Government, the Ghana health service and the Hon. Member of parliament to speed up measures to ensure that Bosome Freho health centre is upgraded to a district Hospital as soon as possible for quality health services in the district.