Be fashionable with physiotherapy – MOH urges Ghanaians

The Deputy Director of Administration at the Ministry of Health, (MoH) Mr Dela Kemevor has urged Ghanaians to engage in more physical therapy in their daily lives in order to improve their wellbeing and fitness.

Speaking at the launch of the 2nd edition of International Conference on Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation at Alisa Hotel in Accra, Mr. Kemevor outlined the need for Ghanaian citizenry to patronize physiotherapy saying “The importance of physical therapy is that, it treats a wide of variety of medical conditions which include; cardiopulmonary conditions, musculoskeletal, orthopedic physical therapy, neurological, pediatric, conditions, women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction and sports related injuries”.

“Health plays a vital role for any living being on this earth and nothing can be good if health is not in good form. Health and physically fit person can either enjoy their lives more beautifully and that is possible with physical therapy”.

Touching on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) report on physiotherapy which states that about 60% of the global population still do not engage in the recommended level of physical activity to maintain optimal level of physical fitness, the Deputy Director elaborated warned that “Ghana must intensify and improve on physical therapy because Ghana stands to suffer when the working force is in tatters. This tends to connote that the country requires well fit population to increase the human resource for national development”.

Government’s intervention

The Deputy Director revealed that as part of government’s effort to promote physical therapy, numerous interventions have been channeled towards the improvement of physiotherapy services delivery in the country.

He added that the government has taken steps to train and increase physiotherapists in the Country, He said the Ministry of Health is also taking necessary steps to support all the physiotherapy centers in Ghana in terms of resources.

He however called on Allied Health Professions Council and all stakeholders in the health sector to ensure a guaranteed health status of Ghanaians.