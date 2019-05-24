Call For Papers: The 2nd Learning Summit for Teacher Education Practitioners

The 2nd Learning Summit for Teacher Education Practitioners

Theme: Transforming learning, sustaining change: Evidence and learning for improved teacher education

Call for papers

Deadline- 7th June, 2019

The National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) with support from UK aid through the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) in Ghana programme invites you to submit a paper for the 2019 edition of the Learning Summit for teacher education practitioners to be held from the 26th – 27th of June, 2019 at a venue in Accra (TBC).

Two years ago, when the first NCTE/T-TEL Learning Summit was organised, efforts to reform the teacher education curriculum were at a critical moment and the decision to introduce a four-year degree programme had not yet been approved. Today, we are halfway through the first year of the new four-year B.Ed. degree roll-out and we find ourselves at yet another critical moment; one where forward thinking and embedding sustainability into our work now will shape the success of the B.Ed. curriculum as it becomes increasingly rooted within Ghana’s teacher education system.

The 2019 Learning Summit, once again being led by NCTE with T-TEL’s support, will reflect on commitments made during the first summit, share key findings from research conducted over the past 18 months and offer a space for those working at the front line of B.Ed. delivery to share successes, challenges and what they are learning about shifting attitudes and practices.

We are issuing an open call for papers from college tutors, principals and people working in the area of teacher education to present their own research and learning around the theme of transforming learning and sustainability.

Submissions are invited in any area of research relating to Ghana’s education system that falls under one of the following areas:

1. Transforming teaching and learning in teacher education institutions: Improving teaching and learning including evidence-based education programs and (2) methods of monitoring in schools, building partnerships with local basic schools and local communities.

2. Sustaining change: Practical ways of embedding new practices into Colleges of Education, including what is working to address any challenges that have been faced during implementation so far, across areas such as gender and inclusion, collaboration with key stakeholders and administration and management.

3. Equity and inclusivity: Examples of how CoEs are improving access, quality, and outcomes for all students, including the use of disaggregated monitoring and evaluation tools to address inequalities for students with different abilities and in different areas of the country.