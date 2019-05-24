Teacher Beat Up Female Student After Collapse Of Romantic Affair

A Biology teacher at Asamankese Senior High School in the Eastern Region, Samuel Boakye Donkor, has reportedly assaulted a Form 2 student in his class following the collapse of a supposed relationship between the two.

Jennifer Boamah, a science student at the school, allegedly put an end to a sexual relationship between herself and her teacher, Samuel Donkor over reports Mr. Donkor was engaged in multiple relationships with others on the same school campus.

This revelation comes barely eight months after Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye during the 60th anniversary of the school admonished staff of the secondary school to refrain from any form of sexual engagement students.

But the call by the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament appears to have done little to remedy the situation. Samuel Boakye Donkor is reported to have engaged in countless sex sessions with several students and has, on a number of occasions, according to a report by Jennifer Boamah, taken steps to abort pregnancies of some of the students.

The Asamankese Senior High School appears to be making a name for itself due to its supposed notoriety in a number of cases involving physical and sexual assault of some its female students.