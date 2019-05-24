Sammy Gyamfi Sued

The First Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region, Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi has sued the National Communications Officer of the opposition NDC Sammy Gyamfi at the High Court of Justice, General Jurisdiction Accra, Greater Region for defamation.

The Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi who has allegedly runned down the high earned reputation of the First Vice Chairman who again doubles as one of the Directors of the Ekow Ewusi Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation which performs humanitarian works.

Sammy Gyamfi is alleged to have to accuse him of conspiring with foreigners to engage in illegal mining in the country.

The NDC Communications Officer who questions the source of wealth of the First Vice Chairman and also tried linking it to corruption as a member of the Galamstop.

Mr. Harace Ekow Ewusi on the 10th day of May 2019 got the Accra High Court to serve Sammy Gyamfi with a writ of defamation for which the defendant Sammy Gyamfi is expected to enter appearance within eight days, failure of which a default Judgement will be given against him.

Mr. Ewusi who finds it very denigrating and humiliating for the Communication Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi to accuse him of corruption and insulting his personality has vowed to deal with Sammy Gyamfi.

Speaking to the media on Friday, May 24, 2019, Mr. Ewusi said Sammy Gyamfi has called him a thief and disgraced his Foundation and for that matter, he is going to battle him at court to its logical conclusion.

He said his lawyer, Nana Obiri Boahene is fully prepared for the case.

However, Sammy Gyamfi has debunked the earlier report making round on social media that he is going house to house begging some high profile people within his party to persuade the angry NPP Chairman for out of court settlement.

Sammy Gyamfi told this reporter that he is ever ready to meet the NPP Chairman in Court.

"I am very happy for this suit and I am going to face him in Court", he disclosed.