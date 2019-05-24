Donkorkrom: We Will Work To Complete Projects—Planning Officer

The District Planning Officer for Kwahu Afram Plains North District, Mr Bilali Yakubu has assured the people the District Assembly’s resolve to complete projects being undertaken by the Assembly.

He said projects under the funding of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and the District Development Facility (DDF) as well as IPEP funded ones shall be completed.

He said currently a number of projects are nearing completion and new ones are equally in the offing. He said the Assembly has put in measures to ensure the completion of projects which hitherto had stalled due to financial constraints.

He intimated that monitoring of projects under construction has been intensified to ensure value for money.

Mr Yakubu made this assertion during an inspection of some projects by the members of the District Planning Committee Unit (DPCU) of the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly.

The team visited Abotanso where a 3-unit classroom block including an ICT Center was under construction. The project, a DDF project is at a cost of GHC264, 000 and shall accommodate students of the Islamic JHS when completed.

The team visited Kayera where a nursery of 15,000 cashew seedlings were inspected. The seedlings would be distributed freely to farmers to undertake cashew farming. The project forms part of the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ Program.

The District Director of Agric, Mr. Philip Azidoku appealed to all to embrace cashew cultivation as it is now lucrative. The community is equally a beneficiary of a new 2unit (Kindergarten) KG Block. The Block comes with a playground, store and a place of convenience. The project was financed by the Assembly’s share of the Common Fund.

The residents at Adukrom also applauded the government for the ongoing construction of a new Community Health centre (CHPS).

The project is part of the ‘One million per Constituency’ initiative under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Program (IPEP).

They said the dilapidated structure which currently houses the health personnel is making health service delivery difficult. The IPEP is equally funding the construction of a warehouse at Donkorkrom.

Mr Bilali Yakubu, the Planning Officer appealed to the communities to constantly monitor works under construction in their communities and report to the Assembly of any shoddy work for action to be taken against such contractors.