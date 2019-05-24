Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and rejecting your religion

A growing number of French Catholics are asking to be de-baptised in the wake of sex abuse scandals in the Church. Also, France is not enthusiastic about this weekend's EU elections, which some parties say have become a race between president Emmanuel Macron and the far-right National Rally. And, a family's fight over whether or not to take a man off life support sparks a heated debate over the right to die in France. Plus, the French films in competition at the Cannes festival. And an interview with the psychiatrist who introduced the idea of moral harassment into the French labour code, and how that is being put to the test in the France Telecom trial.

In this episode:

Marie-France Hirigoyen, psychiatrist and author

Vincent Neymon, spokesperson, French Bishops conference

