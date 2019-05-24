Afram Plains North MP Donates Motorbikes To Hardworking Teachers

The Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North Constituency, Betty Krosbi Nana Afua Mensah donated 3 brand new motorbikes to some teachers for their hard work, dedication and commitment to duty in some island communities in the area.

The gesture which is the maiden edition of an annual Best Teacher Awards scheme instituted by the lawmaker is aimed at motivating and luring teachers to accept postings to the area.

Three teachers from some island communities in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District benefited from the maiden edition of the awards.

They include Alex Dabah from the Dzigya Island, Francis Agbordzor- from the Dwarf Island and Peter Agbadzanyi from Inland.

According to the MP, out of a total number of 573 communities in the constituency, there are only 130 schools which are not enough to contain the large numbers of school-going age.

Additionally, the MP noted that even the 130 schools do not have adequate teachers for effective teaching and learning.

In her passionate quest to bring quality education closer to children in the area, the MP has started building pavilions in very needful communities, 15 of which are at various levels of completion.

Hon Betty Crosbi Mensah has since 2017, supported over 50 tertiary students at various levels of education including Colleges of Education in anticipation that they will accept postings to the area after completing their education.

In an acceptance message on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Director of Education, Ivy Asantewa Mensah expressed gratitude to the MP for her kind gesture.

She noted that when teachers are motivated and adequately resourced, they put in extra efforts to achieve the needed results.

The District Education Director commended the MP for delivering on her promise and appealed to other well-meaning individuals and institutions to support education in the constituency.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by the District Chief Executive for the Kwahu Afram Plains North, Hon Samuel Ohene Kena, the District Director of Education and Heads of all sector units of the Ghana Education Services (GES).