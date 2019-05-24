Revealed: Top 10 Finalists For MTN Heroes Of Change Season 5

MTN Ghana Foundation has announced the names and projects of the top 10 finalists for MTN Heroes of Change Season 5.

The final 10 nominees are Diana Adjei, Rev Fr Akologo, Dominic Alale Azumah, Justin Yelevielbayire, Mawusi Awity, Charles Ofori Antipem, Daniel Owusu Asiamah, Frank Abeku Adams, Benjamin Akinkang, David Hagan, and Louisa Enyonam Ansah.

Their projects which ranges from health, education and economic empowerment have benefited members of their communities over the years.

Prior to the selection of the 10 finalist by the independent jury, a team was dispatched into the communities to authenticate and verify their projects. Following the verification process, a report was presented to the Jury for further reviews after which the top 10 projects were selected.

The work of the finalists are being filmed and will be featured in a 13-week television series which will begin in a few weeks. The program which will highlight the activities of the finalist will be aired on TV 3, GH ONE, Adom TV and U TV.

The TV series will be followed by an award ceremony in August 2019 to announce the ultimate hero and category winners. The ultimate winner will receive a cash prize of GH¢100, 000 whilst the three category winners will be awarded GH¢30,000 each to be invested in their projects for wider impact. MTN Ghana Foundation will also present Special Awards to selected media personnel and young heroes who are also driving change in their respective areas.

Commenting on Heroes of Change Season 5, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “we are excited with the quality of projects received for season 5. We hope to support their initiatives by providing the platform to showcase their contributions and attract more support from other organizations. We look forward to crowning the ultimate winner in August 2019”

MTN Heroes of Change Season 5 was launched in November 2018 and submission of entries ended on 25th January 2019. Since the inception of MTN Heroes of Change in July 2013, a total of forty people have been identified and recognized on MTN Heroes of Change platform for committing their personal resources to improve their communities and brightening lives. Four out of the total number emerged the ultimate winners. They are Dr. Abrokwa-Yenkyera, a plastic surgeon and founder of Grafts Foundation, Madam Paulina Opei, founder of Save our Lives Orphanage, Genevieve Basigha founder of Research Utilization School for the Deaf and Naomi Esi Amoah of Blessed Home Orphanage.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd-floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include the construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, the establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.

