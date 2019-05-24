Birim North: Newmont Goldcorp Ghana’s Akyem Mine Collaborates To Promote Security

In recent times, Ghana has witnessed a worrying increase in the spate of armed robbery cases in the country. The trend is no different in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region, which has for the past three years seen an upsurge in highway robbery. According to the Birim North District Security Council (DISEC), the development has been challenging to manage because of mobility constraints.

In response to a request for support, Newmont Goldcorp Ghana’s Akyem mine has donated a Toyota Hilux to the DISEC to increase security patrols on the major roads linking New Abirem to other major towns where the incidents have been frequent. This is the third time the Akyem mine has donated a vehicle to the DISEC to enhance their work.

In a brief ceremony at New Abirem, Senior Manager for Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Goldcorp’s Akyem Mine, Mr. Felix Apoh underscored the importance of peace and security to the district’s development saying “This district requires peace and security to develop to its full potential. We believe supporting peace and security is not only right but also critical to our business and our commitment to creating sustainable economic development in our host communities.”

Mr. Apoh acknowledged the efforts of the Ghana Police Service and was hopeful that the vehicle would go a long way to help them in their work to provide adequate security for the people.

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the DISEC, the Birim North District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Nana Raymond Damptey commended the Akyem mine for fulfilling its promise to support DISEC’s security efforts. “It is important we curb the crime in the district to promote development.” He said.

The company previously constructed the Birim North District Police Office, a Police Transit Quarters and resourced community watchdog groups in nine towns in the district. Mr. Apoh says these gestures reinforce Newmont’s commitment to its safety value and ensuring security in its operational areas.

Since 2004, Newmont Goldcorp has been a signatory to the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR) initiative which requires the company to create awareness and regularly train its employees and business partners on security and human rights. The VPSHR Initiative, established in 2000 has a mandate to guide companies in maintaining the safety and security of their operations within an operating framework that encourages respect for human rights.