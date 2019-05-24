Rawlings To Commemorate June 4th Uprising With Tree Planting

As part of activities to commemorate this year June 4th Uprising, former President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings would on Saturday May 25, embark on a tree planting excises by cadres and sympathisers of the revolution on Saturday May 25, 2019.

The tree planting exercise which starts at 6am, would be from the Tetteh Quarshie interchange to the Legon ECG Park on the Accra-Madina road in Accra.

Mr Rawlings is expected to plant the first tree to kickstart the exercise which is open to the public to celebrate the environmental credentials of the leader of the uprising.

A press statement issued by the June 4th Planning Committee said, the 2019 celebration is under the theme, "Developing a national character for sustainable good governance."

"The spate of indiscriminate felling of trees without recourse to planting new ones is having dire consequences on the climate and the exercise is to encourage Ghanaians to re-embrace tree-planting as a way of life and to mitigate the effect of climate change and foster a cooler environment," the statement partly read.

It added that, other activities toward the celebrations would be a lecture on May 29,at the Amegashie Conference Hall of the University of Ghana Business School to be delivered by Professor John Bright Aheto, a renowned management expert, who is also the immediate past Dean of the School.

Other personalities to dissect the lectures after Prof Aheto spoke on the theme includes Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah (Rtd), Prof Joshua Alabi, former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies, Prof John Gatsi, Dr. Deborah Cubagee and Goosie Tanoh, former presidential candidate aspirant.

The statement further indicated that, a durbar to climax the 40th Anniversary celebrations of the June 4, would be held at the Nungua Traditional Authority Park in the Krowor Municipality.

At the durbar, former President Rawlings and other leading members of the June 4th uprising as well as the 31st December Revolution would address members of the public gathered to climax the celebration on Tuesday June 4.