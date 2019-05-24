Dr Kwabena Adjei Was A Political Colossus To Parliament—Bagbin

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has described the late Dr. Kwabena Adjei, the former national chairman of the main opposition NDC as a political colossus to Ghana's political development.

According to him, the late former Majority Leader of Parliament has served the nation diligently worth emulating by Ghanaian politicians, especially persons whose have had opportunity to work with him.

Hon Bagbin made this comments when the family of Dr. Adjei visited the august House to announce the burial date and invite the Speaker of Parliament and the Leadership to the funeral on Thursday May 23.

The Second Deputy Speaker who is MP for Nadowli/Kalio Constituency said, Parliament is putting system in place to give special recognition to MPs who served Parliament at the highest office when they are no more, stating that, "late Kwabena Adjei deserved a state burial."

Current Majority Leader and Minister for Parliament Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said late Kwabena Adeji as a closed friend who made him understand the Ghanaian politics when he entered Parliament at first time.

He described him as argumentative but rational leader in Parliament as the Majority Leader, adding that he paid his due by helping build the country democratic process.

Hon James Klutse Avedzi, Deputy Minority Leader and MP for Ketu North described Kwabena Adjei as senior brother and a friend who taught him how to handle politics both at the grassroots and in Parliament.

He assured the Minority side of the house would do all what they could to give Dr Adjei befitting burial.

Mr Kofi Attoh, a former MP for Ho who led the family said, the burial and final funeral rite will take place at Nkonya/Ntsumuru, on 1st June, 2019.

The family also presented two bottle of schnapps and a cloth which the family selected for the funeral to parliament.

Dr Adjei died on Tuesday, 12 March 2019 after a long illness at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

He is to be laid to rest on 1st June, 2019 at his hometown in Nkonya in the newly-created Oti region.

Dr Adjei, until his passing, was a member of the Council of Elders of the party, a former member of parliament for Biakoye Constituency, a former PNDC Deputy Secretary of the Volta Region and former PNDC Deputy Secretary of Industries, Science & Technology.

He also served as a Minister of Lands & Forestry, Minister of Food & Agriculture and former Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in the 4th Republic under the Jerry John Rawlings regime.

On the Friday after pre-burial church services,the body would be convey to the premises of parliament for members to view and pay their lasts respect before it taken to Nkonya for final burial services and internment.