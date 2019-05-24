Aowin Municipal Assembly Holds First Ordinary Meeting

The Aowin Municipality located in the newly created Western North Region has held its first ordinary meeting for the year 2019.

In his welcome address, the Presiding Member Mr. Felix Foster Ackah thanked Honorable Assembly members for working hard to ensuring the purpose of which they were elected and appointed.

Delivering his sessional address, the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi talked about all sector of the economy such as grants, finance, security, administration, water and sanitation, road, education, health and agriculture.

On security, the MCE said the Municipality has been relatively calm and peaceful.

There have however been pockets of chieftaincy disputes that have the tendency to undermine the peace of the Municipality if not handled properly.

The Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has been working closely with the chief of Aowin Traditional Council and other stakeholders to ensure the peaceful resolution of the disputes.

He said Mr. Thomas Antwi Adjei was installed as the Paramount Chief of the Aowin Traditional Area under the stool name Nana Beyeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III.

Mr. Gyamfi said, another area of concern is illegal mining phenomenon which the illegal miners have found the Municipality endowed with ‘’virgin land’’ for their activities.

During the period of the ban and its lifting, they have been making several attempts to relocate to the Municipality from adjourning and neighbouring districts.

This however has been fiercely resisted by the Municipal Committee against Illegal Mining (MCIM) and the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC).

On education, the MCE said, government as part of efforts to ease congestion in schools especially in Senior High Schools and also end the double track system in 2018 secured a World Bank loan facility to all stalled GET Funded Projects across the country.

"Its hoped that all stalled GET Founded Projects in the Aowin Municipality will be completed under this facility," he emphasized.