Stop this Evil Ghanaian Mentality of “Ebek3 Goal dee Enk3 Corner” – Oh Kumawu Anananagya Royal Family

I am saddened to see the continual exhibition and entrenchment of the evil Ghanaian family mentality of “Ebek3 Goal dee Enk3 Corner” within the Kumawu Ananangya royal family. This particular royal family with the Odumase royal family is the legitimate royal family with same matrilineal descent as Barima Tweneboa Kodua I, the originator of the Kumawu Kodua (paramount) Stool.

For nearly a century, a co-opted family (the Ankaase), has usurped and occupied the birth-right throne, thus the Kumawu Kodua Stool. This family has done whatever it takes, according to narratives, to physically and spiritually eliminate the Ananangyas in order to possess the throne as theirs for good.

However, on the death of Kumawuhene Barima Asumadu Sakyi II, also from the Ankaase family, in June 2007, a member of the Ananangya royal family designated by God to come to liberate the subjects of Kumawuman from their bondage under the visionless and corrupt Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and CO, arose. By the grace of God and His abundant mercies upon him, he has put up, and continues to put up, a good fight, to wrestle his family’s throne from the Ankaase “royal” family since the Ananangyas and the Odumases are the bona fide owners of the throne.

However, some entities within the Ananangya royal family that wisdom has evaded them similarly as the fowl is deprived of urination, have maliciously embarked on “pull him down” in what is, “akroma anya a, asansa annya” in the Akan proverb. The proverb translates as, “If I can’t have it, you shall also never have it”. By the mentality of the little-minds within the family, they don’t care if the throne will forever be possessed by the Ankasses as long as their preferred candidate is not the one God in His infinite wisdom has ordained to come to occupy the throne.

The group within the Ananangya royal family who by their despicable actions have given themselves away, is led by one Madam Berhene and Yaw Boamah. Madam Berhene wants her son, Mr Osei Yaw, residing in the United States of America, to become Kumawuhene from the Ananangya royal family instead of Mr John Kwasi Oduro, the God’s ordained one who has been sworn in as the people’s preferred Kumawuhene going by the stool name Barima Tweneboa Kodua V.

As wicked and less intelligent as that small clique of the markedly ignorant group is, they think to be able to use the corpse of the late Ananangyahene Nana Damte, the grandson of Nana Fosuaah from Kumawu Abenaso as a bait to achieve their diabolic aim and objective. They have failed in advance and they will continue to fail and be exposed as evil-minded individuals without any deep sense of belonging.

How sensible are they, to use the names of Dr Yaw Sarfo, the self-styled and the dubiously Asantehene-imposed Kumawuhene and Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah as the guests of honour at Nana Damte’s funeral? Are these two individuals not the very persons the Ananangyas have locked horns with over the occupancy of the Kumawu Kodua Stool? By their detestable action, have they not surrendered to the Ankaases?

I am sorry to say, but I have to be honest with them, they have allowed themselves to be manipulated with lies by both Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Kumawuhemaa. They might have been given the false hope and promise that the throne will be given to Osei Yaw, hence Berhene resorting to all types of nonsense to scupper God’s promise to His anointed one from coming to pass. But mark my words, man proposes and God disposes. Whatever God in His wisdom has decided to do, no man can change it.

I really feel ashamed to hear that one Madam Ago, the daughter of Opanin Asuo, the son of the late Nana Fosuaah, is siding with Madam Berhene to effect that diabolic aim. A descendant of Nana Fosuaah should not be that stupid but wise.

The harm is already done but I shall entreat Madam Ago to go back to the drawing table to see if what she is supporting Madam Berhene to do is right. No matter what they do, God’s will shall come to pass.

The ball will surely go into goal but not to corner as wished by the evil group under discussion.

“The evil that men do, lives after them”. The evil intentions by Madam Berhene and company, will befall on their own heads for all to see as long as God lives and continues to be God.

With God we are victorious.

Rockson Adofo