“In the Land of the Blind, the One-eyed Man is King” – Hurrah Anas!

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

It has just occurred to me to publish this write-up in relation to Anas Aremeyaw Anas and how he is venerated in Ghana by many a Ghanaian including our leaders. He is a renowned investigative journalist who has won both national and international awards for his excellently conducted investigations into official malpractices by those elected or appointed and entrusted with responsibility to ensure the better conditions of living for the masses and to guarantee their human rights in fairness.

Is it not said by our wise elders that “You do not lean your ear to only one side to subsequently pronounce a judgment” or better still, “You do not pronounce verdict consequent upon hearing only one side of a story”? To be fair to yourself and any litigating parties, you have to listen to, and scrutinize, the side of the story of each of them before you can pronounce a fair judgment in the end. Without that, you make it nonsense the legal term “preponderance” as in civil lawsuits.

I am myself guilty of hero-worshipping Anas Aremeyaw Anas when he made it public the rot in the Ghana judicial system where judges were video-recorded accepting goats, cash and all sorts of inducements to pronounce verdict in favour of the person or the litigating party greasing their palms with bribes, to the detriment of the would-be victorious person or party but who could not bribe them. Little did I know that the methodology used by Anas to come out with the names of the alleged “corrupt” officials or persons was purely or mostly an entrapment, blackmailing, extortion and/or intimidation.

Ever since I became aware of his tactics or methods used for his investigations which are unconventional, he is no longer the hero that I thought. You cannot conduct an investigation in a vacuum. A crime must first be committed or the suspicion of a crime being likely to be committed before you commence an investigation. You do not approach unsuspecting people, force or cajole them to accept bribes disguised as gifts from you to them only to record them with hidden cameras, then come out to inform the public that you have successfully investigated and caught corrupt persons or officials. This is bollocks, sorry to say.

My knowledge of conducting investigations into crimes does not tell me that you put the cart before the horse but the other way round. Let a crime be committed first, before you initiate investigations. However, from my understanding gained after becoming conversant with Kennedy Agyapong’s (Hon) counter but genuine recordings named, “Who watches the watchman”, on how Anas conducts his investigations, my respect for Anas has evaporated into the thin air. His method is all about set up, entrapment, blackmailing and extortion according as could be viewed in “Who watches the watchman”

When you suspect one to be involving themselves in some crime, you can set up secret cameras to trap the person. In Europe or America, if someone is say, a drug dealer, the police will tail him for a while or they can direct an officer to disguise him or herself as equally a drug addict or dealer to approach the suspect as though he/she, the drug addict, wants to buy some drugs. As soon as the drug dealer sells the disguised officer some of the banned “Class A or B” drugs, e.g. cocaine, heroin, etc., then bingo, the dealer gets arrested. They don’t go out encouraging people to become contraband drugs dealers or criminals to get them arrested.

Nonetheless, Anas’ method is to arrange for people to seemingly commit crime, by way of entrapment through voluntary offer of gifts without the person asking for, then turns around to tell the public that he has investigated and found so and so person to have taken bribe. Once again, I say, this is bollocks!

With all the revelations proving his methods of investigations to be illegal and nonstandard, not conforming to international standards, he is still seen as a saint and a hero by many Ghanaians. No wonder that I have titled this write-up, “In the Land of the Blind, the One-eyed Man is King” which is similar to, or the same as, "In the street of the blind, the one-eyed man is called the Guiding Light".

This proverb is explained and I quote, “Even someone with limited abilities or opportunities is dominant over, and considered special by, those who have even fewer abilities and opportunities; the value of any ability depends on its commonness”

In Ghana, with our mentality of “Ghana dee saa” with most people never ready to learn or embrace the truth but to accept the lies thrown at them, prostrating to the rich regardless of how they earned their riches, kowtowing to those with higher degrees like PhD even when they cannot do anything sensible for the people and the nation, no wonder that Anas is still held in high esteem in Ghana.

When will Ghanaians learn sense to help ourselves from being cheated and intimidated by crooks? Should one be a lawyer to know the law? No! In Ghana, yes, because many people have no access to free legal pamphlets that they can pick up to read when they walk into the waiting areas of law firms unlike in the advanced countries.

Again, it is said, “He who does not know and knows not that he does not know is a fool”. Today, bear in mind that Anas might have started very well and with good intentions but somewhere down the lane, he allowed love of fame and riches to take the better part of him hence becoming worse than those he claims to have uncovered to be corrupt using his bogus methods.

Finally, in Ghana where most people are illiterates, educated-illiterates, cowards and absurdly hero-worshipping criminals, with our journalists being partisan, unethical and less knowledgeable, Anas Aremeyaw Anas will reign supreme despite his flaws as explained above.

Knowledge makes you confident. “For lack of knowledge, my people perish”, says the bible.

With God we are victorious.

Rockson Adofo