Fire Destroys Furniture Shop At Sakaman

The National Fire service has been working hard to contain a fire outbreak at the premises of Central Furnitures at Sakaman.

The fire is believed to have started at about 2am on Friday.

The fire service was at the scene some 13 minutes later, according to the assistant Director of Operations of the Ghana Nation Fire service, Joseph Kofi Forson who says the situation is under control.

Furniture was brought onto the road as the fire service fought the blaze.

“Currently, we are using about five pumps, three firefighting appliances and two water tankers,” he told Citi News later on Friday morning.

Though there is fuel station near by, Mr. Forson said the “fire would have been a problem looking at the distances.”

“We were preventing the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings. That is why you can see that the fire [containmenet] is okay.”

—citinewsroom