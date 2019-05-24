Karpowership Gives To 200 Muslim Households

Receiving the items, the Imam of Tema Manhean Central Mosque Idris Shaibu expressed gratitude to Karpowership for the donation.

He noted “Karpowership has continuously shown us love and support during the holy month since they began operations here. Many families have benefited from their goodwill and they will again benefit from their gesture.

“We have also observed other social intervention projects that they undertake in the community. May Allah continue to bless you all for always having us in mind."

Karpowership Ghana has engaged in several projects such as providing a bursary for brilliant but needy students within the community as well as adopting and fully refurbishing a computer laboratory into an ultra-modern unit to enhance the quality of education received.