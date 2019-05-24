PRINPAG Gets New President

Andrew Edwin Arthur, Managing Editor of New Independent Newspaper

The Managing Editor of The New Independent Newspaper, Andrew Edwin Arthur, has been elected as the President of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana of Ghana (PRINPAG).

His nomination and subsequent election received an overwhelming endorsement from the members of the Association who were present at an emergency meeting held yesterday at the Ghana International Press Center in Accra.

Membership of the Association is drawn from all private newspapers and online news portals in Ghana.

Present at the meeting were Mr. Kwame Obeng Fosu and Kwaku Agyemang Duah, the first President and General Secretary of PRINPAG respectively, as well as Mr Ebow Quansah, a veteran journalist and member of the Association representing the Ghanaian Chronicle.

Also elected were David Tamakloe of The Republic Newspaper as Vice President, Emmanuel Opare Djan as the Organizing Secretary, Elorm Desewu as the deputy Executive Secretary.

Nii Laryea Sowah, popularly known as "Kenteman", maintained his position as the Executive Secretary of the Association, a position he has held for many years.

In his acceptance speech, Edwin Arthur promised to promote unity among members of the Association and ensure that the objectives of the group are achieved.

Andrew Edwin Arthur is currently the President of the West African Parliamentary Press Corps (WAPPC) and the immediate past Dean of Ghana's Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC).

He has been practicing active journalism for the past 24 years after his graduation from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GJA).