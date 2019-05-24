Discourage Articles Brewing Political Unrest In Ghana

In the current political atmosphere in Ghana, as a writer, one has to be careful in whatever article you put forward but it seems that there are some writers their only aim is to brew unrest or cause political problems between the main two political rivals, the NDC and NPP.

Some writers really want to see a fight or bloodshed between the two political rivals in Ghana but that’s not going to happen.

I clearly understand Ghanaians, if I relate their situation to the Biblical story of the Israelites under bondage in Egypt. Fed up with the continuous ruling of the NDC government, they want a change; therefore, they look up to Nana Akufo Addo for that salvation.

Unfortunately, things are still tough in Ghana, which people must understand because of the short period the leader has been in power. Nana Addo could have been one of the best Ghanaian leaders but he has been serious on some issues and leaves others in a very bad state.

For example, I have said it over and over that Ghana’s judiciary has nothing to offer a common Ghanaian. They rule in favour of elites, therefore, elites don’t go to jail in Ghana. This is also corruption which affects a country more than anything else.

Just like the ex-Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, Nana Akufo Addo has also made many mistakes within the shortest period, he became the president of Ghana, therefore, we need to be sincere that not because Nana Addo has been in power for a short period, everything he does is perfect.

However, one of the hypocritical factors about many Ghanaians is that they hate to speak the truth and when someone else does, the one instantly becomes an enemy. How can one writer always hit against the NDC without seeing or observing the political mistakes of the NPP? That even doesn’t make one a good writer.

What does one achieve in life by always attacking one political party every time? Do you want a fight between the NPP and the NDC? If this is the reason then that is not going to happen. And for those Ghanaians who often ask: “what do you know about Ghana when you live in Europe?”

I need to tell them that there are Ghanaians, even white people in Europe and America who know everything about Ghana than a true born Ghanaian living in Africa because they read and analyze the political situation in Africa more than what Ghanaians do.

If one lives in a foreign country doesn’t mean that he doesn’t know what is going on in his country. Many pour insults on Ghanaians living abroad but they forget that the thousands of foreign currency they send home also help the economy of Ghana.

It’s exactly one year now since I joined ModernGhana news, till now I haven’t mentioned to many contributors the significance of their articles to me, Ghana and Africa in general.

Writing to attack a specific political party even shows the hatred embedded in the brain of the writer, therefore, how would intelligent readers enjoy reading such articles?

Indeed, the truth is bitter than the bile but we mustn’t lose sight of it because at the end, what you write will reveal the sort of person you are.

The medical crimes of the US government going in Africa, many don’t see it as a threat, is what I write about and I will continue till the day I will die.

As for the NDC or the NPP, I welcome any of them which will rule Ghana, but they must always remember this: the poor masses first.

I don't care about comments on my articles, I don't beg for it but if anyone thinks insulting me is good for him, I will also respond, I will hit back.