If You Misbehave, Technology Will Expose You—IGP Warns Police Officers

“Dear colleagues, take note that the current technology-driven world makes police indiscipline and unprofessional conduct easily exposed. It is therefore important that we do the best within our means to serve with respect and honour."

The soon to exit Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Appeatu said due to technology, unprofessional conduct by police officers can no longer be hidden.

The IGP was speaking at the commissioning of Tema Community 25 District Police headquarters built by residents of the area.

The facility, which would serve residents and the business community within the area has a Station Officer’s office, Armoury, Exhibit room, washroom, Female cell, juvenile and male cell all fitted with ensuite washroom, Interrogation rooms, CID Office, Conference room, Commander washroom, Control office for CCTV and Drone operation and Commander Office and Charge Office.

Delivering a speech at during the commissioning of the facility, he said: “professional errors constitute a learning process but brute acts of indiscipline will never be allowed to uninvestigated and unpunished.”

He also commended the residents for coming together to fund the project and appealed for continuous support in terms of logistics, observing that development cannot take place in an insecure environment.

—Myjoyonline