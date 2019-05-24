Kasapreko Wins Outstanding Alcoholic Beverage Company At WABEA

Kasapreko Company Limited (KCL), leading indigenous beverage manufacturing entity in Ghana, has been adjudged the Outstanding Alcoholic Beverage Company of the Year at the 2nd edition of West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABEA).

The awards event held in Accra over the weekend saw Kasapreko beat competition from other giants in the alcoholic beverage manufacturing category in the sub-region.

The West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABEA) provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play a significant role in the development of various sectors in the West Africa region to attract investors into West Africa.

The Managing Director, Kasapreko Company Limited, Richard Adjei, commenting on the awards, expressed his gratitude to WABEA for recognising the great work that has been done over the years as a company to promote business growth and expand the economy.

“We at Kasapreko, this award stands as another landmark and a testimony that we are doing something right. It also serves as a motivation for us to do more as people are looking up to us to succeed so that they can also expand their business,” he said.

KCL, the only indigenous beverage manufacturing company with ISO Certification and a member of Ghana Club 100, has won several awards both locally and internationally, including being awarded recently by Ghana revenue Authority (GRA) as the Largest Tax Payer of the Year.

Other recent awards include; “Young Manufacturer of the Year2018” to Mr. Richard Adjei, CEO of KCL, and “ExportManufacturing Company of the Year” at Ghana Manufacturing Awards.

Mr. Gerald Bonsu, Commercial Director of Kasapreko, speaking to the media after the awards indicated that the company is very grateful for such an award and it is not for Kasapreko but for Ghana as well.

“I thank management and staff of Kasapreko Company limited for the hard work set in place to be recognised not only in Ghana but beyond,” he added.

The flagship brand product of KCL, Alomo Bitters is in its 20th anniversary. Alomo Bitters is scientifically proven herbal alcoholic drink that has met all International standards and is selling in many countries across the globe.

KCL’s mission is to be a multinational company creating lasting value for stakeholders by producing diversified alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from herbal and other traditional blends using first class technology.

Kasapreko is a total beverage company, having on its product line different products such as; mineral water, wine, cider, liquor and whiskey.

The One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative by government has recently adopted Kasapreko’s new US$20 million factory expansion project in Kumasi to create jobs and help improve the living standard of people.

Kasapreko’s products are currently selling in several African countries including, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Cameroon and Liberia. KCL has also been certified by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), of New York to sell their products in malls and shopping centre all over America and on flights as well.