German Surgeons Meet Dr. Thomas Mensah On Telemedicine

Dr. Thomas O. Mensah Founder of Silicon Valley Of Ghana meets four German Surgeons who are in Ghana on a week visit to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The Team led by Professor Mathias Richter-Tutur, Thoracic and Orthopedic Surgeon, and Professor Helmut Friess Director of Surgery at TMU Munich will work with KNUST Dean of Medicine and physicians at Okomfo Anokye Hospital.

According to Dr. Thomas Mensah, Silicon Valley of Ghana Telemedicine Team will work with TMU Munich Hospital to install a system so that online video can allow Physicians in Munich Hospital in Germany and Okomfo Anokye Hospital view and discuss cases in real time. This Novel Telemedicine system which would be the first in West Africa can be used in training Physicians in advanced Surgery too.

Members of the Team led by Professor Mathias Richter Tutur who has trained most of the Surgeons on the team in Germany are very excited to work with Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and KNUST.

The Telemedicine System in Silicon Valley of Ghana is the brain Child of Dr. Thomas Mensah, one of the four global inventors of Fiber Optics. His Telemedicine Team at Silicon Valley of Ghana is led by retired US Astronaut Bobby Satcher, PhD MIT, MD Harvard an Expert in Telemedicine from MD Anderson in Houston Texas.

Dr. Mensah who is focused on Modernization, and Industrialization of Ghana is also interested in capacity building in Technology and Medicine.

He recently trained 600 Students in Software from all over the country in a three day Hackathon with Hacklab at the Great Hall of KNUST during the Chancellors innovation Week. This Hackathon is the largest in West Africa was supported by 30 private companies including Vodafone, Stanbic Bank, Hacklab, and IBM.

Dr. Thomas Mensah attended KNUST graduating 1974, and has delivered the prestigious RP Baffuor Lectures and received honorary Doctorate, D.SC Honoraris Causa from KNUST. He has also received the Kwame Nkrumah African Genius Award in 2018, and many international Awards including the 2019 World Nanotechnology Commercialization Award in Dubai.

He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors USA, Fellow of American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Fellow of Ghana Institution of Engineers and the author of four books on innovation including Fiber Optics Engineering, Superconductor Engineering, The Right Stuff Comes in Black Too (Autobiography) and Nanotechnology Commercialization an International Text Book used to teach graduates in Universities all over the World.