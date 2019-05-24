We Haven't Seen MzVee In A Long While - Label Mates Dope Nation

Super Duo , Dope Nation currently promoting their smashing hit single "Zanku" under the umbrella of Lynx Entertainment made a stop on the 3fm Drive with Giovani Caleb on Thursday the 23rd Of May , 2019 to promote their song.

Having touched on the fact that they anticipated a win at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Event, the music power duo made up of Micheal Boafo as Btwo and Tony Boafo as Twist mentioned it been a while they saw their fellow label mate "MzVee".

"The last time we saw " MzVee" was when we were producers and haven't signed with Lynx Entertainment", They revealed.

However, the twins went on to say, their signing on to the label has got them moving from one place to the other, promoting their song. The constant moving around hasn't given us time to ask or check up Mz Vee with Management.

Dominating the music industry with "Eish" a song for the masses, the producers of twenty-two hits songs in Ghana are currently on a "Zanku" promotional tour in Ghana, said to make a stop at Sunyani somewhere next week.

Debunking rumors of having issues with their Godfather and Mentor EL, their brothers took the platform of 3fm 92.7 which was monitored by 360hypegh.com to say EL is family.

"He has gotten in touch for us to come for some money, So from here we dey go take am" the freely said smiling.