Terrorist Attack Kills Two Ghanaians Near Burkina Faso-Mali Border

Two Ghanaian drivers, Alhaji Shamsu Baba Yaro said have been killed in a terrorist attack at the Burkina Faso-Mali border.

The acting Chairman of the joint association of port transport union, Alhaji Shamsu Baba Yaro disclosed this to Citi News.

The names of the two Ghanaian Truck Drivers who were victims have so far been given as Mouhamed Moumen and Suleiman Gariba.

The two had stopped at a security barrier near the Burkina Faso to Mali Border in the town called Koury to go and settle their usual travel arrangements of paying CFA 1,000.

The trucks had reportedly carried Floor Tiles from the Port of Takoradi in Ghana to be delivered to one importer in the Malian Capital, Bamako.

