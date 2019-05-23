First Vice-Chancellor Of Cape Coast Tech University Assumes Duty

Rt. Rev. Ing. Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekeyere

Rt. Rev. Ing. Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekeyere has assumed duty as the first substantive Vice-Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU).

He was appointed by the Governing Council of the University at its regular meeting held on Friday, April 12, 2019 following consideration of the Report of the Search Committee constituted by Council to propose two suitable candidates for the position.

Professor Owusu-Sekyere replaces Prof. Ing. Osei-Wusu Achaw who occupied the position in acting capacity from 19th December 2018 to 15th May 2019. Prof. Owusu-Sekyere is a Professor of Agricultural Engineering with rich experience in university management and leadership.

He began his academic career as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Engineering at the University of Cape Coast in 1998 and rose through the ranks to become a Full Professor.

He was promoted to the rank of Senior Lecturer in 2007, Associate Professor in 2010 and Full Professor in 2012.

In the course of his career, he occupied various positions including serving as the Head of the Department of Agricultural Engineering at the University of Cape Coast from 2008 to 2015 and Vice-Dean of the School of Agriculture between 2013 and 2015 at the same university.

He has also served as the Rector of Perez University College from August 2016 to July 2018 while on sabbatical leave.

He obtained his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Agricultural Engineering from Cranfied University in the United Kingdom in 2006.

Prof. Joshua Owusu-Sekeyere is married to Mrs. Bernice Owusu-Sekeyere with two children.

It is envisaged that the rich background of the new Vice-Chancellor, with support from the University Council, Management and the University Community, would impact positively on the transformation of the Cape Coast Technical University.

Source: Public Relations Unit, CCTU