Would Livestreaming Voting In All Polling Stations Across Ghana Prevent Rigging Of The November 2020 Presidential And Parliamentary Elections?

How can the fears of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), that somehow, the November 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections will be rigged in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), by a biased Electoral Commission (EC), be satisfactorily addressed?

It is vital - for the sake of the long-term stability of our country - that every patriotic Ghanaian, endeavours to give at least one creative idea, which will contribute to helping society generally to address those fears of the NDC, by making it impossible for any EC official to engage in electoral malpractice on polling day, and thus prevent rigging from taking place anywhere in Ghana, on that very important day.

As always, this blog firmly believes that when there are clever ideas that could be adapted from elsewhere, which will help solve challenges facing us as a people, we must quickly adapt them for nation-building-purposes.

Global opprobrium is something that those in power in Ghana, at any given point in time, fear most. In light of that the question we must pose is: How can we empower those who can do so, to help livestream the casting of votes, and counting of same, when polls close in every polling station in Ghana, on voting day? As it happens, some Swiss elections are actually livestreamed - so why not follow their example, and get all the telcos in this country to help ordinary people with smartphones, to livestream voting in all the Electoral Commission's (EC) polling stations, across the length and breadth of our homeland Ghana, on polling day, in November 2020? Cool.