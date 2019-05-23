Atebubu-Amantin To Intensify Fight Against Theft, Robbery

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr. Edward Owusu has urged the Ghana Police Service to reconsider its decision to auction two vehicles belonging to the municipal police command.

He says the assembly is prepared to commit resources into the rehabilitation of the vehicles to increase the fleet available to the command.

This he said will improve the capacity of the police to ensure law and order in the municipality.

Delivering his sessional address at the first ordinary meeting of the assembly in Atebubu, the MCE said he made the request during a day’s working visit to the municipality by the Inspector General of Police Mr. David Asante-Appeatu.

“I also appealed to him, to give us two more new vehicles and increase the manpower. The IGP agreed to all these requests” the MCE said.

He noted that 11 reported incidents of armed robbery mainly on the Boniafo-Kwame Danso road from the beginning of the year has become a blight on the gains made in the fight against the canker in the municipality.

“Let me give the strongest assurance that we will not rest until the war against these criminals is won,” he said adding that the police has intensified its patrols with the support of the municipal security committee.

Mr. Edward Owusu said reported cases of stealing has increased over the period with the police recording 23 cases out of which 17 persons have been convicted by the courts with six more still standing trail.

“The criminals live with us, they are our relatives, continuing to protect them will render our efforts at fighting crime fruitless,” he stressed.