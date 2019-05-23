Akufo-Addo Is Destroying Our Democracy—Mosquito

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has accused President Akufo-Addo of manipulating and interfering in the work of state institutions.

According to him, state institutions that are supposed to work independently to promote the country enviable democratic dispensation are been manipulated by the President and his appointees.

Mr Aseidu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito, made the accusation against the President on "Ekosiisen" a political program on Accra based radio station, Asempa FM, Thursday May 23.

He told the local radio station, "state institutions under President Akufo Addo are the most manipulated under the 4th Republic," alleging that most of them are now becoming political Institutions.

Ghana, Gen. Mosquito said is now at a crossroad where it is battling to save our enviable democratic credentials, stating, President Akufo Addo Gov't is destroying the democracy".

The NDC scribe claimed there is blatant disregard of the law under the current New Patriotic Party and if not stopped could completely destabilised the country.

He cited the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Services as of the state institutions that lost it credibility as a result of government direct manipulation.

"Ghanaians have lost confidence in the CID Unit of the Ghana Police Service. It is fast losing credibility," Mr Aseidu Nketiah stated.

The General Secretary of the largest opposition party added that the speculation that, CID Boss, COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, is being considered for the position of IGP clearly shows that Ghana is losing it under Akufo Addo.

Another state institutions that is fast losing its credibility, he said is the Office of Special Prosecutor, mocking that, "the office is doing nothing special. It is playing same role as the Attorney General."

He stressed that the law establishing the Special Prosecutors Office is defective.

General Mosquito also attacked the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensah, stating, she is another character of the Akufo Addo government that disregard the laws & acting on her whims and caprices, pointing that "she is doing her own things."