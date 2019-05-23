Minister Tells Agitating Krobos To Pay Their Utility Bills

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, has quel claims by some residents of Krobo-Odumasi suggesting that their forefathers managed to clinch a deal with government which gave them a special dispensation not to pay electricity bills.

According to information gathered by ModernGhana, some of the people in the town have claimed that there was an existing Memorandum of Understanding reached between their forefathers and the authorities of the Volta River Authority (VRA) to exempt people of the town from paying electricity bills.

This, according to them, was supposed to serve as a compensation for ceding part of their land for the construction of the Akosombo hydroelectric Dam.

However, after paying a visit to the chief of the town, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Dafor told press men that the chief has confirmed government’s position that there wasn’t any of such Memorandum of Understanding anywhere and challenged anyone to produce any documentation to that effect.

“People in Krobo, please, your Kronor is saying that there is nothing to show that something like that exist. It has never existed, never will it exist until thy kingdom come. So please, if anybody has anything to the contrary to what all of us know, they should make it known to us right here,” he challenged.

The Minister further expressed his disappointed about the actions of the people who want to be treated differently from the rest of the people of Ghana. A situation, he suggested was anti-development.

“Now Ghanaians want us to believe that Akosombo Dam should be for free. Ladies and Gentlemen, is that how we have to build the nation? What about the Bonos; what about the Kwahus; the Gonjas? All of them that have lost their lands,” he said.

He advised those who think they cannot pay for electricity should just cut it off in order to avoid any confrontations with the law.

“We are all Ghanaians; we are all human beings; we don’t want anybody to be mistreated. People should feel free and go about their duties legitimately. If you feel you cannot pay for electricity, cut it off. It is optional,” he observed.