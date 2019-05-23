The EU Opens To Reparations

Colonialism Reparation welcomes that the European Parliament has approved by a large majority the resolution on the "Fundamental rights of people of African descent" recognising the current situation of structural racism and asks that the former colonising Member States follow the call for apologies and compensations for the colonial period, bearing in mind its lasting impact in the present.

On March 26, 2019 the European Parliament adopted by 535 votes to 80 with 44 abstentions the resolution P8_TA(2019)0239 on "Fundamental rights of people of African descent", recognizing at point S that […] the racism and discrimination experienced by people of African descent is structural […] and at point B […] whereas this correlates to historically repressive structures of colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade […].

Concerning the reparations of colonialism at point 7 […] recalls that some Member States have taken steps toward meaningful and effective redress for past injustices and crimes against humanity - bearing in mind their lasting impacts in the present - against people of African descent […], at point 8 […] calls for the EU institutions and the remainder of the Member States to follow this example, which may include some form of reparations such as offering public apologies and the restitution of stolen artefacts to their countries of origin[…], at point 9 […] calls on the Member States to declassify their colonial archives[…] and at point 20 […] encourages the Member States to make the history of people of African descent part of their curricula and to present a comprehensive perspective on colonialism and slavery which recognises their historical and contemporary adverse effects on people of African descent […].

This resolution, which represents a great step forward compared to the resolution "Durban World Conference against Racism" approved by the European Parliament on October 3, 2001, has been, obviously, unfortunately ignored by the European media with few exceptions ( The Guardian , European Interest , The Voice , The Sofia Globe , Anadolu Agency , EU Reporter , Mail Online , Sputnik , SaphirNews , Público ).

Colonialism Reparation welcomes that the European Parliament has approved by a large majority the resolution on the "Fundamental rights of people of African descent" recognising the current situation of structural racism and asks that the former colonising Member States (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, etc.) follow the call for apologies and compensations for the colonial period, bearing in mind its lasting impact in the present.