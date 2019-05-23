Disable Group Attacks Shatta Wale For Mocking Stonebwoy

Persons with disability have cautioned self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale to apologise to Livingstone Etse Satekle better known as Stonebwoy for making a mockery of his disability.

This comes after Shatta Wale, reacting to the recent fracas with the Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music awards– where the former revealed that Ghanaians support Stonebwoy over him because he is a cripple and most Ghanaians are sympathetic to his ‘foolishness’.

The fracas started shortly after Stonebwoy was announced the winner of ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year when Shatta Wale and his team were seen going towards the stage.

Stonebwoy pulled out a gun on stage in the midst of the scuffle as some of his team members try to shield the gun.

The fight disrupted the Awards for almost 30 minutes. Some guests, including actress Jackie Appiah and John Dumelo, rushed out of the venue.

But according to Shatta Wale, he went to the stage purposely to congratulate Stonebwoy and reunite with him to celebrate VGMA’s 20th anniversary but his good intentions were rubbished by the latter.

In a viral video sighted by Razznews.com, a representative of persons with disability in Techiman, Mandela Pozo, reveals that Shatta Wale making a mockery of Stonebwoy’s disability is an indictment to persons with a disability, hence he must apologise.

“Shatta Wale, for you to tell Stonebwoy that he is a cripple is an indictment to persons with disabilities…So on behalf of my brothers disables, will like to tell you we are not chirpy at all…you didn’t speak well at all..you didn’t respect us…So you have to use the same medium or come on TV or the newspaper to apologise else we will summon you to the authorities or demonstrate against you for the whole world to know you are not civilised and have no respect for humans”, Mandela sadly opines.

Mandela, added sorrowfully that,” No one knows tomorrow, you may think you are physically strong but within a twinkle of an eye, you can also get an accident and become a cripple like us, so it can also happen to you…So just come and apologise because we are not taking it likely at all”.