On The Sad Table Of PUC SRC

Tomorrow is Election Day, a day that should make every PUC student proud. You can make your voice heard and celebrate a leader of the people, by the people, and for the people. Wherever you fall on the students' political spectrum, it is a beautiful thing. Serving your people is not a crime and availing yourself to lead your people is one of the best but dangerous decision to take in life. Those who care for you will protect you but those who have vowed to hate you will still go ahead to destroy your reputation, no matter how capable you are to even rescue such people from their predicament, don't lose hope, keep moving since you are poised to serve your people.

The day team Hanswel (Hannah and Alswel) won PUC SRC elections, over 70% of the student population couldn't hide their exhilaration since there were no controversies and petitions against vetting results. Yes! We won the elections massively for our preferred candidate Mr. Alswel Annan (Mugabe) to lead PUC SRC, we still stood solidly behind him to deliver as the President of PUC SRC. Mugabe is very calm and sober but mafia in disguise, let me use this moment to let my boss know he is a *MAFIA MANAGER*.

*Who takes over the hot seat from Alswel Annan (Mugabe)?*

The fact is someone must take over from Mugabe but the majority of the students are now discomfited to participate in the pending SRC elections and future SRC activities looking at the controversies surrounding this whole electoral process. The spirit of participating in SRC activities is going to go down which is very unfortunate and if students sit ostensible then our Ghc 50 SRC dues plus Ghc 10 sports fee will always go into the drain, maybe you don't.

If you refuse to be part of national, social or students discussions, know that you will be directly affected by the conclusion because it will be imposed on you, for *Abraham Lincoln* said “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”

Whatever be the case PUC SRC will still go to the polls tomorrow Friday 24th May 2019 to chose a leader to represent us but have we assessed or assessing the leaders we are going to vote for? If No, then it will be very dangerous to vote without assessment, however, it is not late, don't be sharing posters because you have been asked to share.

We should do an exhaustive assessment of all the candidates since the future of PUC SRC is shaky so some of us have considered excavating problems confronting our departmental associations to elevate it to an attractive state to its students.

I wish all aspirants well tomorrow.

“Bad officials (leaders) are elected by good citizens who don’t vote.” - George Jean Nathan

By

Nana Yaw

(Okyeman Mayor)