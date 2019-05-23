Jumia Partners MTN For 2019 iFest Roll-Out

Jumia Ghana, the leader in e-commerce in Ghana has partnered MTN, the leading telecommunication services provider in Ghana in the roll-out of this year’s iFest, a month-long educational campaign on the relevance of internet in everyday lives.

Under the theme “Experience MTN 4G+”, the 2019 iFest which also features Data Clinics, a nation-wide tour of regional capitals and tertiary institutions aimed at educating and activating Data for customers, is taking place in five regions across the country namely: the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Western and Northern regions. A number of activities will be rolled out during the event including Devices bazaar, Trader Forums, and the setting up of 4G+ experiential zones across the five regions, among others.

Shedding some light on the nature of the partnership, Ore Odusanya, the Country Manager for Jumia Ghana who expressed his delight at the partnership says “Jumia’s partnership with MTN for this year’s iFest is an exciting opportunity for us to contribute to the digitization agenda of the country.” “As our contribution to the iFest, we will be offering our customers exciting deals and discounts on mobile devices and other data device purchases made on the Jumia platform during iFest activities like the Devices Bazaar”, Ore explains.

The Jumia-MTN partnership in this year’s iFest promises to be an exciting collaboration in extending digital services to the populace especially as it comes at a time when smartphone purchases and data usage in Ghana is on the increase.

