Glo Brings Breakthrough Products To Ghana

Glo Mobile Ghana has introduced breakthrough products aimed at giving telecommunications subscribers in Ghana additional value to significantly improve their communication experience.

First is a Voice & Data offer, Double Double, which doubles the subscriber's credit on all recharges with free data.

The second is a Data offer that delivers benefits to subscribers who auto-renew their data subscriptions.

Also launched is another first in Ghana from Glo tagged the Ghana-Nigeria packs, which enable Glo Mobile subscribers to call or roam in Nigeria and also get huge benefits on their lines in Ghana. These packs will also provide an opportunity for those who exhaust their airtime or data at odd hours or in difficult locations to top up airtime or data by simply borrowing!

These products were introduced to the public on Tuesday by the company.

With Glo Double Double, subscribers on the network can recharge GHc1 and get another GHc1 instantly for on-net calls, in addition to a free 50MB Data to browse. A GHc5 gets another GHc5 in the bonus account and a 250MB free data.

Similarly, a GHc20 recharge gives the subscriber a bonus credit of GHc20 and 1GB data valid for 20 days . While this is the default plan for new subscribers, existing subscribers can dial *2019# to migrate to the offer.

Glo Mobile Ghana’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Isa Omagu said: “We have got the best opportunity to get Ghana talking with the Glo Double Double. If you want to talk to your families, your pals or colleagues without being afraid of the call rate, go for the Glo Double Double. It is the best way to save money and still get to talk as much as you want”.

On the other hand, the Glo Data offer, which is available for those who auto-renew their data subscriptions, gives a subscriber 150MB for just GHc1 instead of 100MB. For GHc2, the subscriber gets as much as 320MB of Data instead of 200MB in the base plan, while a GHc10 subscription gives a whopping 2.25GB Data instead of 1.75GB.

To enjoy this service, all a subscriber needs to do is have auto-renewal on for data subscription and ensure sufficient airtime on the Glo line and then dial *555# to subscribe.

According to Mr. Omagu, “this is made possible with Glo Mobile’s reliance on its unmatched and superior data infrastructure, and our subscribers are rest assured that this is the best data deal in town today”.

The Ghana-Nigeria packs enable Glo Mobile subscribers to call or roam in Nigeria with ease.

It is a new arrangement by Glo to ensure subscribers do not have to worry about roaming charges. This is the first time an operator is introducing such a product in Ghana.

The Voice pack, for example, delivers to a subscriber 50 minutes for GHc25 to call Nigeria from Ghana or when a subscriber roams in Nigeria. The subscriber also enjoys 150 minutes on Glo-to-Glo calls in Ghana.

Anyone who opts for the Data pack gets 1GB Data for GHc25 to browse, chat or download in Ghana or when a subscriber roams in Nigeria.

Any subscriber who wants a combination of Voice and Data can also enjoy the exciting offer. For GHc25, the subscriber gets 500MB data plus 25 minutes to call or roam in Nigeria. The subscriber also enjoys 150 minutes on Glo-to-Glo calls in Ghana.

All a subscriber needs to do to enjoy any of these Roam & Home packages is to dial *555# and select the preferred pack.

With Glo Borrow Credit or Data, subscribers no longer need to worry whenever they run out of credit or Data at odd hours or at locations where getting Credit or Data to buy becomes difficult because Glo has a solution tailored for them.

The company says they can borrow airtime or data to enable them to remain in constant touch with friends, family, and associates over such period. All a subscriber needs to do in such circumstance is to dial *5321# for a reliable and convenient solution. They can then pay back subsequently once they recharge.