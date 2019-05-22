Transfer Hit East Legon Police Commander Over AWW Violence

IGP

Information picked within the Ghana police services pointed that, the East Legon District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP George Asare has been transferred to Atadeka District under the Ashaiman Divisional Command.

Though transfer of commanders within the police services is a routing exercise, sources told Modernghana, DSP Asare who became "Hero of Truth" at the Emil Short Commission of Inquiring following the Ayawaso West Wuguon by election violence, might have been transferred to teach him a lesson.

Our sources stated that Asare's transfer has direct link to stance he took contrary to narrative with the top hierarchy of the Police Service that revealed how he was sidelined prior to the violent that took over the January 31st 2019, Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency by-elections in Accra.

Narrating his side of the story on the AWW violence spearheaded by operative of National Security during the by-election before the Emile Short Commission, DSP Asare told the Commission he was not included in the formal security details nor was was he assigned reason(s) for his exclusion despite the by-election was held within his command jurisdiction.

It would also be recalled that days after DSP Asare fantastic testimony, the then Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong said the East Legon Commander told the Commission a lie.

According to DCOP Sarpong, all District Commander within the region were part of the security arrangement for the by-election including DSP Asare and wondered why he testified on the contrary.

Regardless of DCOP Sarpong denials, subsequent information proved that DSP Asare was rather truthful, as it was later confirmed that even the top hierarchy of the police services, the National Security Minister and other security services that formed National Security were unaware that armed and masked men were going to be deployed by Bryan Acheampong, Minister of State in charge of National Security to the by-election.

These heavily armed men were said to be members of an anti-terrorism unit of the Ghana Armed Forces and police summing up of the National Security.

However, it was later on revealed that the dangerous masked men were members of a militia group called Invisible and Delta Forces of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) unleashed on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Videos that went viral saw these deadly masked men wielding powerful weapons and firing indiscriminately and also physically assaulted a sitting Member of Parliament.