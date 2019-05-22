V/R: Police Nab Two For Robbing MoMo Vendor

The Ho Police command has arrested two suspects; Emmanuel Akaboah, 33 and Sefadzi Ameviwogbe, 34 for robbery.

The two together with a fugitive attacked a mobile money vendor on Sunday at about 7:40 pm and seized the bag of their victim which contained Ghc 8,000 and 6 mobile phones.

Police say the community showed a great sense of tenacity and sportsmanship in aiding a single police officer to arrest the armed robber who was firing from a locally manufactured gun.

The Volta Regional Commander, DCOP Edward Kwateng is thus advising businesses within the Ho municipality especially those who deal in Mobile money to close early enough to avoid such occurrences.

“The Volta Regional Command seizes this opportunity to advise all business owners especially mobile money vendors to close their operations early and be Security conscious to avoid these attacks” the commander advised.

The command also urged the public to volunteer information of suspicious characters within the region to the nearest police station.