22.05.2019

Amidu Begins Prosecution Of Ayariga

Staff Writer
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP Mahama Ayariga is one of 25 other former and current government officials under investigation by the anti-graft body.

However, former Information Minister Mahama Ayariga has stressed that he never abused his office for personal gain.

Following a Joy News report highlighting these cases, the former minister has defended his actions, rejecting all three accusations against him.

On the matter of tax evasion in the importation of land cruisers, he has explained that he has complied with a tax assessment from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and has been issued receipts confirming his tax compliance.

He also rejected accusations that he breached procurement rules in the purchase of some ambulances.

Mr Ayariga has explained further that, he authorised the Bawku Municipal Assembly to use his share of the Common Fund to buy the ambulance.

The vehicles were brought in under duty exemption given by the Finance Minister and the Assembly paid the customs value for the ambulances.

He said Martin Amidu has seized the ambulances and parked them for 10 months now.

—Myjoyonline

