It Will Be Unfair For Mahama To Chop 33% In 2020 – Nasara Coordinator

Mr. Abdul-Rahman Sarikin Samari, the Nasara Coordinator for the Tamale Central Constituency says it will be unfair for the former President, John Dramani Mahama to secure 33percent of total votes in the upcoming 2020 presidential elections.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) defeat to the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2016 elections is considered the most “embarrassing” in which the then incumbent president John Dramani secured 44percent in the presidential polls.

The NPP Communicator in a Facebook post is suggesting the former president and now flagbearer is preparing supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for his second defeat.

“There’s Nothing wrong preparing the minds of your supporters for your second defeat, but such lose talks cannot be attributed to your emotional and mental instability. Ghanaians wont accept that…. What I will find to be unfair is any result that gives you anything above 33%,” he stated.

The former president for the past few days has been hitting hard on the Nana Addo led NPP government on a couple of issues including the brouhaha between NDC and the NPP over some imported firearms and the posture of the Electoral Commissioner including her Deputy, Bossman Asare.

However, Sarikin Samari in another post sighted by our news portal chastised John Mahama over comments he made regarding insecurity in Ghana.

“I Think Lodina Should Advice Mahama For Once La! Under Your Own Leadership You Bought a Gun To Protect Yourself Abi?If You Feel Secure Why Did You Buy The Gun Upon All The State Security That Are Available For You As President?”