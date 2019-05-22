Minister Commissions New Passport Office In Tema

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botwchey, has commissioned a new Passport Application Centre (PAC) for Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The Centre located at Community 4 is to serve passport applicants from Tema and its environs.

It is in fulfilment of President Nana Akufo-Addo's promise to extend passport services to the doorstep of Ghanaians in all parts of the country.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey urged officers stationed at the Centre to provide services to applicants “with a human face.”

She called for efficiency and speed in the delivery of Passport but warned that quality and security checks should not be compromised in the process.

According to madam Ayorkor Botchwey, the Foreign Ministry was also taking steps to secure office spaces from the Regional Coordinating Councils in the Upper East, Upper West and Central regions as well as the newly created regions for the establishment of PACs in their respective capitals.

Earlier, the Minister commissioned an application centre for the Eastern Region at Koforidua.

The Tema and Koforidua offices add up to the other offices in Accra, Kumasi, Ho, Sunyani, Takoradi, Tamale, and Ridge.

Caution

Meanwhile, the Minister cautioned the public to desist from engaging in fraudulent activities which undermine the integrity of the Ghanaian passport such as the use of forged documents in their applications.

According to her, such fraudulent activities were punishable by law and persons found engaging in such activities would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

