Tain Assembly Members Get Motorbikes

Mrs. Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, District Chief Executive for Tain has presented 52 motorbikes to 52 Assembly members of the Tain District Assembly to facilitate their activities.

At a brief ceremony to handover the motorbikes to the Assembly members, the DCE said government is ready to provide the necessary inputs to assist the Assembly members deliver on their mandates.

The DCE said the procurement of the motorbikes indicates government’s commitment towards ensuring the function of the decentralization system and commended the Assembly Members for their patients.

She urged them to avoid over-speeding and endeavor to wear their helmets to avoid accidents and appealed to them to get in touch with their people to know their needs so as to better help in solving them.

Mr. Isaac Manu Kwaku, the Presiding Member commended government for honouring its promise adding that the bikes will assist them in their movement to better serve their various communities.